Oyo people will vote massively for Tinubu, APC tells Akinjide

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has told a former Minister of State for FCT, Ms Jumoke Akinjide, that the people of the state would vote massively for APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu on Feb. 25.

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]
The party cautioned Akinjide to thread softly and refrain from making futile attempts at running down Tinubu on the various mass media channels.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akinjide, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, was alleged to have made some disparaging comments about Tinubu on a radio programme.

Akinjide was alleged to have made the comments to run down Tinubu in an apparent effort to mobilise support for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

But the APC cautioned Akinjide to refrain from such efforts, saying Tinubu is favoured to defeat Abubakar and others in the presidential election coming up on Saturday.

It described the former minister as a failed political player desperately seeking a comeback to reckoning and taking advantage of Abubakar’s vulnerability.

“The whole world saw the massive support for Tinubu last Thursday during the APC presidential rally, it would make no sense for us to engage in a battle of wits with PDP or any other party.

“Despite the adverse effects of ill-timed cashless policy sponsored by some unfriendly forces to discredit the APC, the people trooped to the streets of Ibadan to show love and support to Tinubu.

“This obviously jolted the likes of Ms Akinjide who felt the best thing to do was to embark on a fresh campaign of calumny against Tinubu, the popular choice of the masses,” it said.

The party wondered why Akinjide made Tinubu her only subject of discourse for about an hour instead of presenting Abubakar’s manifesto and programmes.

The APC said it would not be interested in discussing the Akinjides, but remain focused and determined to secure a well deserved victory for Tinubu.

It said that people like Akinjide knows that a southerner must succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, while Tinubu stands tall among all the contestants for the coveted seat.

The party said that it was on record that Akinjide has never contested and won any election in her life.

The APC admonished her to always think beyond her own whims and caprices before seeking the support of the people.

“History would not be kind to Akinjide after the conclusion of the 2023 general election which Nigerians are ready to take advantage of and throw up Tinubu as their president,” it said.

