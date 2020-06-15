The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a chieftain of the PDP in Oyo State, Alhaji Bisi Olopoeniyan, recently accused Makinde of poor handling of intra – party affairs.

Olopoeniyan had alleged that the Makinde – led administration had destroyed the PDP structure, adding that the actions of the governor were hindering the party’s progress in the state.

He had also called on foundation members of the party to come together and forge a path to resolve the crisis.

But inaugurating the committee in Ibadan, Makinde said the task before the committee was to assist the party get to the root of its challenges.

According to the governor, failure is hard to take but success is also harder to manage because expectations are high.

Makinde admitted that the expectations of some of the party members had not been met now that his administration had spent one year and two months in office.

“Some have legitimate requests and expectations but some are just being used by forces outside against our party.

“So we need to sieve the chaff from the wheat and where members have legitimate expectations and entitlements, I want that to be brought out so that we can address the issue,” the governor said.

Responding on behalf of the committee, its chairman, Chief Saka Balogun, corroborated the fact that the expectations of party members were high.

Balogun thanked the governor for giving him and other committee members the opportunity to serve and promised to carry out the assignment in good faith.

Other members of the committee are the wife of former Gov. Rasheed Ladoja, Mutiat, Chief Sunday Ogunlade, Chief Olayiwola Baale, Chief Jacob Adetoro, Chief Kunmi Mustapha and Chief Jumoke Akinjide.