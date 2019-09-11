The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja seeking the nullification of the victory of Buhari in the Feb. 23, 2019.

But delivering judgment on the matter, Justice Mohammed Garuba dismissed all the grounds of the petition, declaring the president duly elected and “eminently qualified” to stand for the election.

All the four other judges also agreed with the lead judgment in dismissing all the five grounds of the petition.

Reacting to the judgment, the spokesperson of the PDP in Oyo State, Mr Akeem Olatunji, in a telephone interview with NAN, disclosed that his party was not comfortable with the tribunal’s judgement.

“As a law abiding party, even though we are not comfortable with the verdict of the tribunal, we respect the decision and outcome.

“We shall immediately approach the Supreme Court, we have seen cases of judgments being upturned at the Supreme Court.

“Let me appeal to all our lovers and members to remain calm and be law abiding while we do the needful legally,” he said.

On his part, the Oyo State Chairman of APC, Chief Akin Oke, who also spoke to NAN in a telephone interview, said that his party was happy about the judgment.

“We know all the while that our candidate and the president of the country was qualified to stand for the election, we know that he is loved by all Nigerians.

“Before we formed the APC, whenever he contested, he always gathered more than12 milliom votes on his own.

“The president is so loved and trusted by the masses of this country, I do not have any doubt in my mind that he will go down in the history of this country as the best president,” he said.