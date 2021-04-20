Oyo government approves N279 million to print ballot papers for LG elections

Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, disclosed this to newsmen after the State's Executive Council meeting, presided over by Governor Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday in Ibadan.

According to Olatunbosun, the production of the ballot papers has been awarded to the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting company in Lagos.

"The state government contracted the production of the ballot papers to a reputable printing company, known for printing of security materials to show how serious and transparent we are.

"And to also show how prepared this administration is towards the forthcoming local government elections.

"In the past conduct of council elections in the state, previous administrations made use of the state government printing press, but this time around, we want a third party to handle these sensitive materials, to prevent people having access to the ballot papers," Olatunbosun stated.

He further explained that the actual cost of the 2.6 million ballot papers was N260 million, while Value Added Tax(VAT) on the amount was N19.5million.

His counterpart in the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, also made it known that the executive council approved N1.2 billion for the construction of a new Governor's Lodge at No 2. John Kadiya Close, Asokoro, Abuja.

Sangodoyin revealed that the new lodge would consist of the apartments of the governor, deputy governor, some chalets, fittings and some set of furniture, which would be of modern type.

He said the duration for the completion of the project was six months, adding that it was believed that six months after the award of the contract, the project should have been completed.