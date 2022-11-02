Oyo Labour Party deputy chairman defects to PDP, endorses Atiku

While announcing her decision to join the PDP on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Mayoress said she had endorsed the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the former Labour Party chieftain, the former Vice President possesses the right attributes to unify Nigeria along religion and ethnic tracks if elected.

While explaining her reason for dumping the party, Olayinka claimed that internal feud among the leadership in the state forced her out, adding that she advocates only for peace.

Mayoress' word: “I’m in the spirit of sincerity, love and progress, wish to officially announce my exit from the Labour Party. I am not alone in this decision as other members who believe in my political mentorship are also on the same page on this noble course.

“In view of this, I and my people have decided to cease our memberships henceforth with immediate effect.

“After a wide rage of consultation with my friends, political peers, associates, leaders I officially declare our intention to join the People’s Democratic Party, and also embrace the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the unifier, in the much anticipated 2023 general elections.

“As a detribalised Nigerian, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, if elected president of Nigeria come 2023 will undoubtedly unify Nigeria along religion and ethnic tracks and give facelift to our economy that’s currently in a precarious condition.

“We strongly believe that the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians will be better guaranteed under his leadership and Government.

“Undoubtedly, our withdrawal from Labour Party is the resultant effect of protracted internal feud among the leadership of the party in Oyo State.