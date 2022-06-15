RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Oyo Assembly slams 5 allegations on Makinde's Deputy, threatens impeachment

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, has levelled five allegations against the state Deputy Governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde a and his Deputy, Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan. [Twitter/@seyiamakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde a and his Deputy, Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan. [Twitter/@seyiamakinde]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 24 lawmakers signed the petition, which was read during plenary.

Recommended articles

In the petition, entitled: “Petition and Notice of Allegations against the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan,” he was accused of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and official duties and insubordination.

“This is in accordance with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),” the petition read in part.

NAN reports that the lawmakers, who signed the petition, included: Fadeyi Muhammed (Ona Ara), Onaolapo Sanjo (Ogbomosho South), Babalola Olasunkanmi (Egbeda), Adebisi Yussuf (Ibadan South-West I), Okedoyin Julius (Saki West) and Adebayo Babajide (Ibadan North II).

Others were: Kehinde Olatunde (Akinyele II), Olajide Akintunde (Lagelu), Mustapha Akeem (Kajola), Popoola Ademola (Ibadan South-East II), Owolabi Olusola (Ibadan North-East II), Olagoke Olamide (Ibadan North-East I), Olayanji Kazeem (Irepo/Olorunsogo) and Ojedokun Peter (Ibarapa North).

The remaining lawmakers were: Gbadamosi Saminu (Saki East/Atisbo), Mabaje Adekunle (Iddo), Oluwafowokanmi Oluwafemi (Ibadan South-West II), Akeem Adedibu (Iwajowa), Fatokun Ayo (Akinyele I), Rasak Ademola (Ibadan South-East I), Obadara Akeem (Ibadan North-West), Oyekunle Fola (Ibadan North I) and Adetunji Francis (Oluyole).

In his reaction shortly after the petition had been read by Clerk of the assembly, Yetunde Awe, the Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, said it met the two-thirds requirement to initiate the process.

Ogundoyin said that the assembly would give Olaniyan seven days within which to respond to the allegations, adding that failure to do so within the period could lead to commencement of impeachment move against him.

“The window of response takes immediate effect and to lapse on Wednesday, June 22,” he said.

NAN reports that the House, thereafter, adjourned sitting till June 16.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s N10bn loan request

Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s N10bn loan request

Electoral Act: Reps may override Buhari's veto over statutory delegates

Electoral Act: Reps may override Buhari's veto over statutory delegates

Army rescues abducted Chibok girl, son, in Borno

Army rescues abducted Chibok girl, son, in Borno

FRSC deploys 1,500 officers, ambulances, tow trucks for Ekiti election

FRSC deploys 1,500 officers, ambulances, tow trucks for Ekiti election

2023: APC South Korea rallies support for Tinubu

2023: APC South Korea rallies support for Tinubu

Osun Governorship election: INEC says 333,179 PVCs ready for collection

Osun Governorship election: INEC says 333,179 PVCs ready for collection

Lagos Govt, partners to vaccinate 5 million children against measles

Lagos Govt, partners to vaccinate 5 million children against measles

NCDC expresses dismay at description of Nigeria as cholera endemic

NCDC expresses dismay at description of Nigeria as cholera endemic

FG approves 109 e-Learning Centres for Primary education in Nigeria

FG approves 109 e-Learning Centres for Primary education in Nigeria

Trending

BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

Bola Tinubu

Buhari, I’m sorry, it’s time for revenge – Tinubu says during acceptance speech

President Muhammadu Buhari with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

PDP dismisses Peter Obi’s popularity as South-East leaders demand VP slot

Peter Obi is now the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (PG)