Tragedy as APC chairman dies in USA

The 61-year-old leader reportedly passed away in the United States on Sunday, August 16, 2024, after battling an undisclosed illness.

Details surrounding Omodewu's death remain unclear, but it was known within party circles that he had been critically ill for some time.

He had been receiving treatment in a U.S. hospital since late last year, where he ultimately succumbed to his illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

APC Oyo reacts to demise of chairman

In a statement issued by the Oyo APC's Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, the party expressed profound grief over the loss, describing it as a "devastating blow" to the APC and the entire nation.

"A big Iroko has fallen, and a big vacuum has surfaced in our Party (APC)," Sadare lamented.

He further praised Omodewu as an epitome of humility, kindness, and selflessness, noting that he had taken the reins of the party during a turbulent period and worked tirelessly to stabilise it.

The party extended its condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC National Chairman, and all party members across Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT