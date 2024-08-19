ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tragedy as APC chairman dies in USA

Segun Adeyemi

Omodewu's passing is especially painful for the APC, as his efforts toward reconciling internal party divisions recently showed promising results.

The deceased Oyo APC chairman reportedly passed away at 61-year-old in the United States on Sunday, August 16, 2024, after battling an undisclosed illness. [Channels TV]
The deceased Oyo APC chairman reportedly passed away at 61-year-old in the United States on Sunday, August 16, 2024, after battling an undisclosed illness. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

The 61-year-old leader reportedly passed away in the United States on Sunday, August 16, 2024, after battling an undisclosed illness.

Details surrounding Omodewu's death remain unclear, but it was known within party circles that he had been critically ill for some time.

He had been receiving treatment in a U.S. hospital since late last year, where he ultimately succumbed to his illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued by the Oyo APC's Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, the party expressed profound grief over the loss, describing it as a "devastating blow" to the APC and the entire nation.

"A big Iroko has fallen, and a big vacuum has surfaced in our Party (APC)," Sadare lamented.

He further praised Omodewu as an epitome of humility, kindness, and selflessness, noting that he had taken the reins of the party during a turbulent period and worked tirelessly to stabilise it.

The party extended its condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC National Chairman, and all party members across Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omodewu's family has yet to announce burial arrangements, but the Oyo APC has called on all members and sympathisers to pray for his soul and the fortitude for his loved ones to bear this irreplaceable loss.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tragedy as APC chairman dies in USA

Tragedy as APC chairman dies in USA

Governor Sanwo-Olu declares August 20 work-free for Isese day celebrations

Governor Sanwo-Olu declares August 20 work-free for Isese day celebrations

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms and rain across States for 3 days

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms and rain across States for 3 days

Akwa Ibom Govt to begin wage talks with Labour after receiving adjustment circular

Akwa Ibom Govt to begin wage talks with Labour after receiving adjustment circular

UNICROSS unions begin 3-day warning strike over unmet workers' demands

UNICROSS unions begin 3-day warning strike over unmet workers' demands

'I was poorer when I became a politician': Ex-Senator claims

'I was poorer when I became a politician': Ex-Senator claims

Legal experts back Court's decision to restrict FCT protests to MKO stadium

Legal experts back Court's decision to restrict FCT protests to MKO stadium

Supreme Court reserves judgment on Ajaka’s Kogi election appeal

Supreme Court reserves judgment on Ajaka’s Kogi election appeal

Akpabio, lawmakers respond to latest update on presidential jet purchase

Akpabio, lawmakers respond to latest update on presidential jet purchase

Pulse Sports

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]

Edo 2024: Audit report released as Ighodalo tops opinion poll

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu urged to integrate marginalised women’s campaign council

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Rivers High court judgment not binding on our party – APC

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Grand conspiracy behind Rivers APC crisis to undermine Tinubu - Okocha