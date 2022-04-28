Oyo APC group cries foul over destruction of billboards, posters

In a statement issued in Ibadan, Kolawole attributed the unfortunate development to political intolerance.

He noted that in the last 48 hours, at least five billboards and several posters of APC aspirants had been destroyed by suspected PMS members within Ibadan metropolis.

He pointed to the fact that a billboard belonging to an APC governorship aspirant, Akeem Agbaje, was vandalised on Monday on Iwo-Road in the state capital.

Kolawole described the perpetrators’ act as reckless, provocative and a lawless impunity.

He added that several billboards mounted by other APC aspirants had also either been pulled down or destroyed by the miscreants.

He called on Gov. Seyi Makinde to discourage violence and brigandage in the state, saying the dastard destruction of opposition aspirants’ bill boards was an act of desperation.

He also urged the governor to ensure peaceful atmosphere where people could make their political choices.