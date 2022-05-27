Oyo APC governorship primary postponed to Friday

NAN reports that there are six governorship aspirants in the state, namely Sen. Teslim Folarin, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), Dr Azeez Adeduntan, Mr Akeem Agbaje and Mr Hakeem Alao.

At about 5.00 p.m. all members of the Afikuyomi-led committee, state executives, some National Assembly members and aspirants were already at the venue.

NAN reports that the committee members, aspirants, delegates and other supporters present left the venue around 6.00 p.m.

It was later revealed that the primary had been postponed to Friday due to influx of non-delegates into the venue and security reasons.

Earlier, Afikuyomi had appealed to all party members and supporters who were in the stadium to move out for the committee to accredit delegates into the venue.

The committee chairman had also called on the aspirants to speak to their supporters which they all did.