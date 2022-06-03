Our delegates belong to you - Oyo APC guber candidate assures Tinubu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Folarin, along with the state party executives led by Mr Isaac Omodewu, welcomed Tinubu to the state.

Folarin said the state has 99 delegates, assuring that all the delegates would support Tinubu in the June 6 presidential primary of the party.

“Your Excellency, you are not new to us. You have done a lot in building the APC in Nigeria. We have so much respect for you as a leader and we are going to support you,” he said.

Folarin said that they have started reconciliation of the aggrieved party members in the state, promising that the party leadership would not relent in ensuring victory at all levels.

He recalled the gesture extended to him by Tinubu in 2003, saying that he could not deny such gesture irrespective of when it happened.

Earlier, Omodewu said the state chapter of the party was awaiting Tinubu’s directive, adding that Oyo would comply with his directive.

The state chairman said that Tinubu had done a lot and contributed immensely to the emergence of their late former governors, which some of them were benefitting till date.

He lauded him for his leadership role, which had positioned the party in a good stead, assuring him of their supports.

In his remarks, Tinubu said that he was in Ibadan to seek support of the delegates for his presidential bid, soliciting support for children of three late former governors of the state.

He endorsed the candidature of Adedapo Lam-Adesina, Olamiju Alao-Akala and Idris Abiola-Ajimobi.

According to him, their fathers are my political associates. They have contributed immensely to the development of our party and the state.

Speaking on the crisis in Oyo APC, Tinubu called on the warring factions in the party to unite toward building a formidable team ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Tinubu admonished Folarin to commence reconciliation efforts toward uniting all warring factions, promising to support him where necessary.

“The party is divided and attaining the position of a state governor requires more work as well as cohesion. We must ensure unity of purpose to deliver Folarin as Oyo Governor.

“You are all expecting me to endorse Folarin today. Don’t worry, I will come back to raise Folarin’s hands. We have a lot to do in bringing all members together,” he said.

Tinubu urged Folarin to embark on door-to-door reconciliation of leaders, contenders and other aggrieved members of the party.

“Before I come back to raise the hand of Sen. Teslim Folarin, he must go all out and beg people.

“He must go and beg the leaders, his contenders and other aggrieved members of the party.

“You can only win an election with a united House. We will join in resolving the crisis rocking the party in Oyo.

“We invite all the warring groups to Abuja and see how we would resolve the issue. All I know is that, Folarin will go out, beg and win,” he said.