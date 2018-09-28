Oyetola emerges governor-elect 2 days before 64th birthday

news

Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola has been announced the governor-elect of Osun state barely two days to his 64th birthday.

Oyetola was born on September 29, 1954, in Iragbiji, Boripe local government area and will turn 64 on September 29, 2018.

ALSO READ: INEC formally announces Oyetola of the APC governor-elect

Despite being in active politics for over 20 years, Oyetola has never sought for a political office; though he served in a major position in the Governor Aregbesola led administration for eight years.

Oyetola served in Governor Rauf Aregbesola's eight-year-administration as the Chief of Staff and one of the pillars behind the administration.

The Osun state governor-elect earned favour in the sight of Ogbeni Aregbesola for working behind the scene as one of the pillars behind the governor's administration.

Past governors of Osun state

Oyetola will be sworn-in as the fifth democratically elected governor of Osun state.

Late Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke was the first elected governor of the state. He was elected under SDP, took office in January 1992 and left office in November 1993.

Adebisi Akande is the second elected governor of the state. He was elected under AD, took office in May 29, 1999 and left office in May 29, 2003.

Olagunsoye Oyinlola is the third governor of the state. He was elected under PDP, took office in May 29, 2003 and left office in November 26, 2010.

Raud Aregbesola is the fourth elected governor of the state. He was elected under ACN, took office in May 29, 2010 and spent two terms in office.

Little details about Oyetola

After his primary school, Oyetola attended Ifeoluwa Grammar School in Osogbo before proceeding to the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

ALSO READ: Aregbesola's aide leads as results of Osun APC Primary come in

On the campus of UNILAG, Oyetola obtained a Bachelor of science degree in insurance in 1978 and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) in 1990 from the same institution.

He is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London and Nigeria and a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management.

After he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Potiskum, Yobe state, in 1980, Oyetola started his career as an insurance broker with Leadway Assurance Company as an Assistant Manager.

In 1991, he founded his own company where he was the Managing Director until his appointment as chief of staff in 2011.