The Court of Appeal has affirmed Gboyega Oyetola as the authentic winner of the 2018 Osun State governorship election.

The court delivered judgments in three appeals and a cross-appeal filed before it after an election tribunal ruled in March 2019 that Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election and not Oyetola who was sworn in last year.

Oyetola, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the election after winning a supplementary election in September 2018.

Adeleke's initial victory was declared inconclusive because the victory margin of 353 votes over Oyetola was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units, a situation that required a supplementary election.

After the supplementary election, the poll closed with Oyetola winning a total 255,505 votes, 482 more votes than Adeleke's 255,023.

Adeleke kicked against the victory and contested the result before an election tribunal which declared him the correct winner and voided Oyetola's victory.

However, during its judgement on Thursday, May 9, 2019, a five-member panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Jummai Sankey, ruled in favour of Oyetola with only one member objecting.

Details later.