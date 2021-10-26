Over 3.7 million new voters register online for PVC

The commission disclosed this in its weekly update on the exercise on Tuesday in Abuja.

INEC added that as at 7 am Monday, October 25, the number of completed online and physical registration stood at 1,393,502, comprised of 522,066 online and 871,436 physical registration.

The commission's weekly update shows that Osun State has the highest number of fresh registrants with 444,811, followed by Delta State with 284,231, Bayelsa with 244,281, and Edo with 236,980.

The state with the lowest fresh registrants is Abia with 17,217, followed by Yobe with 17,666, and Kebbi with 22,728 fresh online pre-registration.

A breakdown on the number of completed registration, according to the commission, showed that 710,003 are male, 683,499 female and 15,022 Persons Living With Disability (PLWD).

INEC also disclosed that as at Monday, the commission had received 5,633,937 applications, including those applying for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).