RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Over 3.7 million new voters register online for PVC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osun State has the highest number of fresh registrants.

Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Nigeria ahead of 2023 general elections [INEC]
Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Nigeria ahead of 2023 general elections [INEC]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has recorded 3,733,068 fresh registration (online pre-registration) in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Recommended articles

The commission disclosed this in its weekly update on the exercise on Tuesday in Abuja.

INEC added that as at 7 am Monday, October 25, the number of completed online and physical registration stood at 1,393,502, comprised of 522,066 online and 871,436 physical registration.

The commission's weekly update shows that Osun State has the highest number of fresh registrants with 444,811, followed by Delta State with 284,231, Bayelsa with 244,281, and Edo with 236,980.

The state with the lowest fresh registrants is Abia with 17,217, followed by Yobe with 17,666, and Kebbi with 22,728 fresh online pre-registration.

A breakdown on the number of completed registration, according to the commission, showed that 710,003 are male, 683,499 female and 15,022 Persons Living With Disability (PLWD).

INEC also disclosed that as at Monday, the commission had received 5,633,937 applications, including those applying for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The applications, according to INEC, were from 3,042,095 male; 2,591,842 female and 63,733 from PWDS.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Pulse Exclusive : New court documents claim BBNaija's Maria's alleged partner is in court to dissolve marriage

Pulse Exclusive : New court documents claim BBNaija's Maria's alleged partner is in court to dissolve marriage

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

Trending

2023: Former House of Rep Speaker says the north rejects zoning because of Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Despite Buhari’s warning, IPOB insists Anambra election won’t hold if Nnamdi Kanu isn’t released

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu and President Muhammadu Buhari (Peoples Gazette)

PDP disqualifies 3 aspirants for national convention

PDP disqualifies 3 aspirants for national convention. (Daily post)

Buhari tells service chiefs that nothing should stop Anambra election

President Muhammadu Buhari tells service chiefs to ensure nothing stops Anambra election from holding. (TheCable)