Obioma made this known at a news conference in Abakaliki on Thursday.

He said the situation was worrisome, adding that it might affect the expected voter turnout in the general elections in Ebonyi.

He said that the conference was designed to provide a platform for interaction between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and media practitioners in the state.

He said that the event would also provide the commission the opportunity to inform the public about its preparedness for the forthcoming general elections.

He said that it further help INEC to explore areas of cooperation and collaboration with regards to sensitisation for PVC collection.

Obioma said that the commission had intensified efforts toward enhancing the PVCs collection which is scheduled to end on Feb. 8, in line with the electoral guidelines.

The total PVCs yet to be collected by their owners as at January 29 is 199,583.

This number is out of the 410,943 delivered by the commission to the state and this figure represents 48.5 per cent of the total PVCs received in Ebonyi.

This scenario indeed calls for worry. If everybody collects his or her PVC, Ebonyi will witness high voter turnout in the 2019 general elections compared to 2015.

I wish to inform the public that the PVCs collection will end on February 8 in line with the electoral guideline.

He, therefore, urged all stakeholders including the media, to step up public sensitisation to ensure that those affected collected their PVCs before the deadline.

On our part, we have made the PVCs collection community friendly by establishing collection points at designated polling units within each registration area or ward.

We have also established special collection centres in such places as markets, mechanic village, rice mill, all tertiary institutions in the state and we hope it will facilitate massive collection before the February 8 deadline.

The REC said that the commission would engage 13,394 ad hoc staff to function in various capacities during the elections.

According to him, 179 Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) would be deployed to the 171 registration areas or wards in Ebonyi while 1,785 presiding officers, 8,838 assistant presiding officers and 2,048 assistant presiding officers would be engaged in the elections.

He added that the commission would also deploy 171 collation officers at the ward level and one collation officer for each of the 13 local government areas of the state.

Obioma noted that other categories of ad hoc staff included three Returning Officers (ROs) for the senatorial elections in the three senatorial districts, six ROs for the six federal constituencies and one RO for the presidential election.

He explained that 7,511 serving and immediate past corps members would be deployed for election duties, adding that adequate arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of the elections.