Our position on Peter Obi sacrosanct – Ohanaeze

This is contained in a release signed by the Organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Ogbonnia, and made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Wednesday.

Ogbonnia expressed dismay over the recent endorsement of the standard bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by the women wing of Ohanaeze.

According to him, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, presided over by the Secretary-General, Amb. Okey Emuchay, on Feb. 17, 2023 reaffirmed its irrevocable support for Mr Peter Obi.

He said the stand was in resonance with the right thinking patriotic Nigerians and indeed the global community that Peter Obi stands out as the “most suitable, competent, visionary, inspiring and energetic presidential candidate for the forthcoming general election”.

He added that Emuchay expressed deep shock that while the Afenifere, Pan-Niger-Delta Forum (PANDEF) Middle Belt, the Muslim Clerics had united in the Obi/Datti movement, the Ohanaeze Women Wing would embark on a mission completely at variance with the interest and position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

” The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, presided over by our Secretary-General, Amb. Okey Emuchay, sat at the National Secretariat, No 7 Park Avenue, GRA, Enugu on Friday, February 17, 2023 and reaffirmed its irrevocable support for Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

” Obi is not only an exceptional convergence of history, equity and public consciousness, he is also a moral edifice, purveyor of excellence, a quintessential public administrator and the embodiment of the new Nigeria that all Nigerians crave for.

” Ohanaeze Ndigbo vehemently dissociates itself from such an unwarranted, unconscionable and subversive endorsement of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) by its women wing,” he said.

He, however, warned that Ohanaeze Ndigbo would not condone acts of insubordination and sabotage from any of its officers and affiliates.

He expressed profound gratitude to the youths, courageous elder statesmen, market women, the clergy, clerics, artisans, Nigerian students all over the country and the international community for their invaluable support to Mr Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed.