ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Our position on Peter Obi sacrosanct – Ohanaeze

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide says its endorsement of Mr Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the February 25 General Elections, remains sacrosanct.

Ohanaeze advises Buhari not to plunge Nigeria into a religious crisis. (Oriental times)
Ohanaeze advises Buhari not to plunge Nigeria into a religious crisis. (Oriental times)

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is contained in a release signed by the Organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Ogbonnia, and made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Wednesday.

Ogbonnia expressed dismay over the recent endorsement of the standard bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by the women wing of Ohanaeze.

According to him, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, presided over by the Secretary-General, Amb. Okey Emuchay, on Feb. 17, 2023 reaffirmed its irrevocable support for Mr Peter Obi.

He said the stand was in resonance with the right thinking patriotic Nigerians and indeed the global community that Peter Obi stands out as the “most suitable, competent, visionary, inspiring and energetic presidential candidate for the forthcoming general election”.

He added that Emuchay expressed deep shock that while the Afenifere, Pan-Niger-Delta Forum (PANDEF) Middle Belt, the Muslim Clerics had united in the Obi/Datti movement, the Ohanaeze Women Wing would embark on a mission completely at variance with the interest and position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

” The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, presided over by our Secretary-General, Amb. Okey Emuchay, sat at the National Secretariat, No 7 Park Avenue, GRA, Enugu on Friday, February 17, 2023 and reaffirmed its irrevocable support for Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

” Obi is not only an exceptional convergence of history, equity and public consciousness, he is also a moral edifice, purveyor of excellence, a quintessential public administrator and the embodiment of the new Nigeria that all Nigerians crave for.

” Ohanaeze Ndigbo vehemently dissociates itself from such an unwarranted, unconscionable and subversive endorsement of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) by its women wing,” he said.

He, however, warned that Ohanaeze Ndigbo would not condone acts of insubordination and sabotage from any of its officers and affiliates.

He expressed profound gratitude to the youths, courageous elder statesmen, market women, the clergy, clerics, artisans, Nigerian students all over the country and the international community for their invaluable support to Mr Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed.

He urged Nigerians to ignore all forms of distractions and troop out en-masse on Saturday Feb. 25, 2023, to discharge their civic duties in favour of Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed of the LP as the only vessel to achieve a better Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Saraki prays court to relist his suit against EFCC, ICPC, others

Saraki prays court to relist his suit against EFCC, ICPC, others

Naira Scarcity: Rise above the frustration, vote APC – Akeredolu

Naira Scarcity: Rise above the frustration, vote APC – Akeredolu

Osinbajo support groups endorse Atiku for president

Osinbajo support groups endorse Atiku for president

2023 Elections: Police deploy 17,401 personnel in FCT

2023 Elections: Police deploy 17,401 personnel in FCT

2023 Elections: Tight security as INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Edo

2023 Elections: Tight security as INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Edo

2023 Elections: Police announce movement restriction, ban VIP escorts

2023 Elections: Police announce movement restriction, ban VIP escorts

Ohanaeze men support Obi, Ohanaeze women support Atiku

Ohanaeze men support Obi, Ohanaeze women support Atiku

How Nigerians voted in the 2015 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2015 presidential election

Our position on Peter Obi sacrosanct – Ohanaeze

Our position on Peter Obi sacrosanct – Ohanaeze

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari and Odumegwu Ojukwu were the frontrunners for the 2003 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2003 presidential election