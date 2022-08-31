Our ex-official's murder not political - PDP says

He said two years ago Goholshak's elder brother was shot dead in the same house by gunmen who attacked him.

"So I think if the same incident is repeating itself, in the same family, then I think the possibility of political assassination should be ruled out", Chocho said on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, while reacting to the death of the PDP official.

Our correspondent reports that Goholshak was killed when the assailants attacked his house in Mangu LGA.

A resident of the community, Chris Yakubu, while giving account of the incident said the murder happened on Saturday night.

Yakubu added that an unidentified corpse was also found on the same day along Mangu-Bokkos road close to the community where the former PDP official was killed.

"Nehemiah was at his house in Dangper village when some gunmen came and shot him dead around 7 pm.

“His Uncle Mr. Timothy Goholshak confirmed that he died instantly. So, he has been buried and the community has been in mourning since then.

“What is happening in that axis is rather unfortunate because that same day that Nehemiah was killed, another corpse was found around Mangu Bokkos road very close to the Danger village. It was the security men that came and took the corps to the mortuary”.

"We are calling on the government and the security agents to conduct their search in the community so as to forestall further occurrence", Yakubu said.

However, Chocho said even though political assassination is ruled out, security operatives should carry out a thorough investigation as two brothers cannot be murdered in the same way by assassins.

“We urge security officials to do the needful, as we suspect a mission to totally wipe out the family,” Chocho said.

“Goholshak was, until his death, a leading light in Plateau Politics,” he added.

Our correspondent reports that Goholshak was assassinated by wicked dare devils that pumped bullets into his body.

The PDP called on security operatives to unravel those behind the killing, adding that they will not accept anything short of arresting those behind the killing of their quiet and unassuming ex official.