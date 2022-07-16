Osundecides2022: Residents get free Akara at Aregbesola’s home in Ilesha

Aregbesola, who is yet to arrive in his hometown at the time of filing this report is expected to cast his vote in the area.

According to TheCable, residents who visit the minister’s home were given Akara (Bean Cake).

Some residents of the area said, “By now, everywhere will be bubbling with activities, because Aregbe would have entered since Friday.”

However, contrary to the claim that Aregbesola may not participate in the election, the minister’s aide, Teju Ishola has confirmed that the former governor of the state would show up to vote.

Recall that Aregbesola has been at loggerheads with the incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola.

The minister had openly opposed the reelection of the governor, saying Oyetola was imposed on the state by the former governor of Lagos state and presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu.

Aregbesola while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress in the Ijebu-Jesa area of Osun State on Monday, February 14, 2022, said Tinubu compared himself to God.

The former governor of Osun State said this ahead of Saturday’s governorship primary election in the state.

Aregbesola, who was Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure during Tinubu-led administration in Lagos said the former governor repaid his loyalty with treachery.