Oluwo vows to deliver 90,000 votes for APC, says vote-buying can’t stop

The monarch said this after casting his vote at Unit 1 Ward 2, in Iwo town Iwo Local Government.

Oluwo said he supports the governor and canvasses votes for him because he has been paying full salaries to workers in the state.

He said, “I am confident of delivering 90,000 votes. It is not easy for the governor to move from the status quo and do what is right. He has been paying full salary. Osun is a civil servant state and the people depend on salaries.

“He has been paying debt inherited and didn’t use the money for frivolities. I have told my people to vote for the APC and they will vote for APC. The governor is doing a great job. I believe the person doing a great job should continue. I want all persons to vote peacefully.”

The monarch believes vote-buying can not stop in Nigerian democracy because the people need the money they get from politicians to buy food.

“Vote buying is a challenge to democracy. The populace does not have hope. They are getting what they can get. It is a bad situation. We do not know when to get out of it. The new breeds of politicians will help us to get out of it but people are hungry. They need food. Vote buying cannot stop now until we see real dividends of democracy

“My domain is peaceful. I have told them nobody should stay home. They should show their voting strength. We want to see our strength. Nobody should stay home and watch television,” he said.