OsunDecides2022: Gov Oyetola floors Adeleke in polling unit

At the end of proceedings at his polling unit situated at ward 1, LA school, Popo, Iragbiji in Boripe Local Government Area, Oyetola polled 545 votes to leave his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in distant second place with 69 votes.

Pulse had earlier reported that Adeleke had recorded a landslide victory at his own polling unit in Ede.

The dancing senator, as fondly called, scored 218 votes, leaving Oyetola in his trail with paltry 23 votes.

Also, the APC won elections is the polling units of Oyetola's deputy, Benedict Alabi, and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Despite his refusal to participate in the election, the ruling party mustered enough votes in Aregbesola's polling unit situated in Isare Ward 8, Ilesha East, to edge the PDP candidate.

Oyetola secured 164 votes while Adeleke trailed with 134 votes.

Deputy Governor Alabi also delivered his polling unit at ward 6, unit 7, Baptist Day School, Ikire, in Irewole Local Government, for his party with 206 votes to PDP's 184.

Shortly after casting his votes, Alabi expressed his satisfaction over the peaceful and orderly nature of the exercise.

He noted that, “The turnout is massive and encouraging as you can see, every process is orderly and impressive. All stakeholders diligently discharged their duties.

“This is a clear testimony that our democracy is growing to the point of maturity and we are sure of victory as a party,” he said.

Pulse reports that Adeleke narrowly lost to Oyetola in 2018 in an election that was dogged by controversies.

He had taken the lead with over 300 vote difference before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the election inconclusive and called for a re-run, citing violence and cancelation of votes from seven polling units in Ile-Ife.