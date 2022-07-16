OsunDecides2022: All eyes on Oyetola, Adeleke as counting of votes begins

The voting exercise started very early and the process appears to be smooth as there are not many complaints about the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), an electronic device designed to read Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and authenticate voters.

So far, official results from wards have shown that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are in a tight race.

Although 15 candidates participated in the contest, the top contenders are the candidate of the APC, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, and the candidate of the PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

This is not the first time the candidates of the two main parties in the countries would face each other in a political battle.

In 2018, the incumbent governor of the state, Oyetola, and Adeleke contested for the Osun governorship seat, but the former won the election after a rerun, which took place in seven units.

At the end of the rerun, Oyetola secured 255,505 votes while the PDP candidate, Adeleke polled a total of 255,023 votes.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, 1,955,657 people were registered for the July 16 governorship election but only 1,479,000 people who collected their voters’ cards will decide the fate of the governorship candidates.