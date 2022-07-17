RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

#OsunDecides2022: Adeleke wins 17 of 30 LGAs

Bayo Wahab

This is the second time Adeleke and Oyetola will face each other in a gubernatorial contest.

Senator Ademola Adeleke
Senator Ademola Adeleke
The incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), won the remaining 13 LGAs.

This comes following the collation of election results which started in the early hours of Sunday, July 17, 2022, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The 17 LGAs won by the PDP are Ede North Local Government, Ede South, Ifelodun, Boluwaduro, Egbedore, Odo Otin, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Olorunda, Ilesa West, Obokun, Oriade, Orolu, Ife North, Irepodun and Ejigbo.

While the APC won at Boripe, Ilesa East, Ayedire, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Ayedaade, Iwo, Olaoluwa, Isokan, Atakumosa East, Ife South, Ife Central and Ife East LGAs.

In 2018, Oyetola defeated Adeleke after a rerun, which took place in seven polling units.

The incumbent governor won the election with 482 votes.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.

