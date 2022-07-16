Osundecides2022: Adeleke explains why he jumped queue to vote

Adeleke arrived at his polling unit at 08: 45 am and cast his vote at 9:00 am as no problem or machine failure was recorded.

The PDP candidate cast his vote at Unit 009, Ward 02, Abogunde/Sagba, Ede North in Osun state.

Asked why he jumped the queue to vote ahead of those he met at the polling unit, Adeleke said the people asked him to step forward.

“It was the people that invited me to come forward and cast my ballot. They asked me to step forward and go the front,” he said.

Asked if he would continue to jump queues without “regard for the common man” when he gets to the office, he said, “You can see me; I love my people. And that will not stop when elected.”

After casting his vote, Adeleke expressed his satisfaction with the exercise saying he is impressed with the process.

“I’m impressed with the electoral process at the moment, everything is going on smoothly, I’ll be on ground to monitor things,” he said.

On the rumoured vote-buying by political opponents, Adeleke said he hoped the claim would remain a rumour.

“We want this election to be a point of contact for 2023. The whole world is watching us and this is going to be a test for us all. So, let Osun people decide who they want,” he said.