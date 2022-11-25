RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun Tribunal orders INEC Chairman to produce Adeleke’s results

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Osun Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Osogbo, on Friday ordered the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, to produce Sen. Ademola Adeleke’s results used during the 2018 governorship election in Osun.

Governorship candidate of the PDP, Ademola Adeleke and Osun state govenor, Adegboyega Oyetola
Governorship candidate of the PDP, Ademola Adeleke and Osun state govenor, Adegboyega Oyetola (Punch)

The document tagged: “INEC Form CF001” is being demanded by Counsel for the All Progressive Congress (APC), the Petitioners.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice Tertsea Kume, gave the order in his ruling on the arguments and counter arguments by both the petitioners and the respondents’ counsel as regard the INEC Form CF001.

Kume said it would amount to denying the petitioners their right to fair hearing, after the respondent (INEC) had failed to comply with the subpoena order as regard what the petitioners were demanding for.

He said the Osun Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke, represented by one Shehu Muhammed, failed to produce the Form CF001 on the excuse that they do not have the document in their custody in the state.

The tribunal chairman said that the petitioner had shown enough grounds with regards to their application/subpoena request.

He ordered INEC Chairman to produce the document on the next date of adjournment.

Kume, therefore, adjourned the case until Dec.1 for further hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Tribunal had on Nov.16 overruled the respondents (INEC)’s oral application seeking to discountenance a subpoena brought by the petitioner.

NAN further reports that the respondent had earlier brought an application to counter the subpoena request, before withdrawing such on personal grounds and it was struck out by the tribunal.

