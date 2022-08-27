Osun treatment awaits Dapo Abiodun in 2023 - Adeleke

PDP receives defectors: Adeleke made this known while speaking at a reception ceremony organised by the PDP to receive defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party, Allied Peoples Movement, Peoples Redemption Party, Social Democratic Party and the African Democratic Congress in the state on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The event, hed in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was attended by PDP stakeholders including the governorship candidate in the state, Oladipupo Adebutu, state chairman, Sikirulai Ogundele, among others.

Adeleke's prediction: The Governor-elect was represented at the occasion by a former South-West Secretary of the PDP, Bunmi Jenyo.

According to him, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, would get the “Osun treatment” next year, as the PDP had exposed APC’s alleged electoral fraud in Osun, which would be replicated in Ogun State.

Adeleke's word: “Like we did in Osun, we are going to repeat the feat in Ogun state. We have exposed all their electoral fraud. We bringing to Ogun state the winning strategy.

“Because we have defeated them in Osun they are still embittered, they went to the Tribunal, but we will still defeat them again.

“They did one thing that we are going to be ready for them in Ogun, they went and hacked the server. They are rogues, APC (members) are rogues, from head to toe and we are going to win them. We won them in Osun and we are going to win in Ogun state.”

Adebutu calls for action: In his remarks, Adebutu decried the challenges confronting the state which include insecurity, unemployment, kidnappings, bad roads, and lack of quality healthcare services for the residents.

He declared that the Abiodun-led government has failed the people and urged them to vote the governor out come 2023.

He assured the defectors of fairness, saying, “Everyone has equal rights in this party and our Permanent Voter Cards are our way to freedom.

“We all know that all is not well with governance in Ogun State. Don’t be deceived by this government, we are going to give them the Osun treatment.”

PDP to the rescue: The former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Tola Banjo, who led decampees from the former Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s camp, noted in his remarks that, “Be assured that after sweeping for a long time, we are now under umbrella.