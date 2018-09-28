Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Osun: Timi Frank calls for INEC chairman’s resignation

Osun Governorship Election Timi Frank calls for INEC chairman’s resignation

Timi Frank says the Osun state governorship election was a sham.

  • Published:
Official results of Osun governorship rerun election play

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

(NAN)

The former deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called for the resignation of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, over the conduct of the Osun Governorship election.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, September 28, 2019, Frank described the declaration of Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the Osun State Governorship election as a “sham which cannot stand”

His words: “We saw it in Ekiti State. We have seen it in Osun State. Democracy in Nigeria has been hijacked by demagogues. The open electoral robbery in Osun is a clarion call to all Nigerians to rise up and defend democracy in the country beginning with the demand for the urgent restoration of the mandate of the Osun people freely given to the PDP on September 22.

“We must rise up to ensure that the ebbing embers of democratic governance in Nigeria, occasioned by APC’s continuous electoral banditry is not completely snuffed out.

“It remains to be seen if the great people of Osun will sit by and watch as the governorship mandate they freely gave to Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on September 22 is stolen and allowed to go for good.

“This is the time for Osun people to rise up and demand for their right. This is the time for the great descendants of Oduduwa to rise up and demand for the restoration of their mandate.

ALSO READ: Saraki says APC committed electoral fraud in rerun

“This is the time for all PDP Governors and national leaders to band together and fight for the sustenance of democracy in the country. 

“Let them realize that the Osun APC’s banditry is a foretaste of the indecent and criminal path the ruling party is prepared to toe to hang onto power in 2019.

“This is the time for all Nigerians to rise up to stop the APC from taking the country back into the dungeon of tyranny and dictatorship where the freedom and will of the people will no more count,” he said.

He expressed sadness that despite the presence of representatives of the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, media and other international and local observers in the affected polling units, “the APC still manifested their desperation and crudity by brazenly usurping the will of the people”. 

He urged the people of Osun to rise up and reclaim their mandate.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units in...bullet
2 Osun Governorship Election APC's Oyetola defeats PDP's Adeleke in rerunbullet
3 Osun Governorship Election Here are the official results of rerun...bullet

Related Articles

Oshiomhole We didn't give Omisore a dime - APC National chairman
Osun Governorship Election Saraki says APC committed electoral fraud in rerun
Osun Re-run Election Adeleke vows to contest results in court
Osun Rerun Stop issuing threats, go to court – APC tells PDP
Osun Rerun PDP candidate, Adeleke, rejects result as APC commends electorate
Osun Election YIAGA Africa sues for peace, maturity
Osun Governorship Election Buhari praises 'successful' election as APC's Oyetola emerges Governor-elect
Opinion Osun’s Tom and Jerry show, the Lagos broad screen cinema, and the lessons from both
Oyetola Aregbesola's Chief of Staff emerges governor-elect 2 days before 64th birthday
APC Ruling party moves governorship primaries to Sept 30

Politics

Osun Governorship Rerun Election: Oyetola beats Adeleke
Oshiomhole We didn't give Omisore a dime - APC National chairman
ANN's Gbenga Olawepo pulls out of presidential race
ANN Gbenga Olawepo pulls out of presidential race
APC primaries
In Ogun APC conducts peaceful presidential primaries
PDP South-West has endorsed Gov. Dankwambo of Gombe State
2019 Elections Gov. Dankwambo promises to tackle insecurity if elected president
X
Advertisement