This is why Omisore has become beautiful bride of APC, PDP

Omisore This is why SDP flagbearer has become beautiful bride of APC, PDP ahead of Osun governorship rerun

Senator Iyiola Omisore is the beautiful bride of the PDP and APC at the moment. Here's why.

  • Published:
This is why Omisore has become beautiful bride of APC, PDP play Omisore is beautiful bride as PDP, APC return to the booths for rerun (Twitter/@bukolasaraki)

Senator Iyiola Omisore of the SDP has been receiving high profile guests from the PDP and APC as Osun State returns to the ballot on Thursday, September 27, to elect a new governor.

Omisore hails from Ile-Ife.

Ife North and South are two of the local governments where a rerun of the vote will be conducted on Thursday to decide the winner of the governorship election. Others are Orolu and Osogbo.

Essentially, 3,498 votes were voided in seven polling units in Orolu, Ife North, Ife South and Osogbo.

The Osun governorship election was declared inconclusive because the number of cancelled votes was more than the margin of victory (353) between the PDP and APC.

The rerun will hold in 3 polling units in Orolu, 2 in Ife South, 1 in Ife North and 1 in Osogbo.

Beautiful bride

The rerun election will be between Gboyega Oyetola of the APC (who polled 254,345 votes) and Ademola Adeleke of the PDP (who polled 254,698).

Omisore’s SDP scored a vote total of 128,049, to come third behind APC and PDP.

Omisore who is loved in Ife and who polled a chunk of his votes in Ife, is understandably being courted by APC and PDP chieftains.

On Monday, September 24, Senate President Bukola Saraki flew to Ile-Ife for a meeting with Omisore.

Osun Governorship Election Saraki storms Osun meets Omisore ahead of re-run play Saraki meets Omisore in Ife (Twitter/@bukolasaraki)

 

“I thank Sen. Iyiola Omisore for the warm reception he and his people gave me and members of my entourage in Ile-Ife today. We have agreed to work together because our goals are the same. We all want good governance in Osun State. Over the next 24 hours, we will work out the details”, Saraki said.

However, after the meeting with Saraki, Omisore hinted that he was open to working with any one of the PDP or APC as long as his demands are met.

Omisore's denial

“SDP is now in a league of discussion with both APC and PDP”, Omisore said.

Hours later, Omisore told SaharaReporters that contrary to the picture painted by Saraki, he hasn’t agreed to work with the PDP.

“The news going round that I have agreed to work with the PDP is falsehood,” Omisore said.

“We met and we discussed. SDP is a party, so also is the PDP.

“APC too had reached out to us in SDP. Our concern is good governance of this state. We are here to ensure that whichever party takes over the government adopts SDP’s programmes and policies as stated in our manifesto.”

A member of Omisore’s media team told SaharaReporters that: “To situate it well, Senator Iyiola Omisore has not agreed to work with PDP; he discussed with its leadership just as APC also reached out to him for discussion.”

Omisore dumped the PDP for the SDP when he was denied the governorship ticket on the PDP platform.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

