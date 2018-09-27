Pulse.ng logo
Osun re-run election: Observer group hails INEC for peaceful conduct

The leadership of the group, Mr Kalu Victor, gave the commendation during a post election news conference on Thursday in Osogbo.

  • Published:
Osun re-run election: Observer group hails INEC for peaceful conduct

Observer groups accredited for the Osun governorship election have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful and peaceful conduct of the re-run exercise across the seven polling units in the state.

Victor said, ” The electoral umpire had exhibited professionalism in its logistics and also mobilised and ensured timely arrival of election materials.

“There was heavy presence of various security personnel in and around the polling units to ensure that peace and calm atmosphere is maintained.

“The security presence actually in the polling units achieved its key purpose as there was utmost calm and peace within and around the polling units and the state at large.”

He said the group had observed that there was an impressive voters’ turnout in the seven polling units where the exercise took place in the state.

He commended the people of Osun for their maturity, especially for putting behind the string of violence .

He said it was, however, unfortunate that reputable individuals and political parties that understood the working of the law were calling for the sack of the INEC chairman and Osun INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, based on the inconclusiveness of the Osun election.

He said such an action, at this crucial moment ahead the 2019 general elections, could plunge the country into very serious political crisis if not another civil war.

He, however, recommended that those engaged in violent confrontations, negative criticisms and misinformation of the public through false information, should be apprehended and made to face the law.

He also called on political parties to congratulate the winner of the Osun election, to ensure the growth of democracy in the state 

