Osun Re-run Election: Adeleke vows to contest results in court

Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the just concluded Osun gubernatorial election has vowed to use both physical and legal means to upturn the results in his favour.

Adeleke, who made this vow during his first news briefing after the election on Friday in Ede, Osun, lauded Nigerians and members of the media for their enthusiasm in support of the democracy.

He alleged that he was robbed at the polls, assuring that no effort would be spared in the effort at upturning the results.

The PDP flag bearer urged the people not to be low spirited, adding that the defeat was a temporary setback, which would be a victory, at last.

The senator said he sympathised with those wounded during the election, promising that those arrested would be released soon.

He also expressed gratitude to the domestic and international observers for their impartial coverage of the election, allegedly marred by violence, malpractices and irregularities.

Adeleke added that the people of Osun must remain vigilant, but calm.

The Osun PDP Chairman, Hon. Soji Adagunodo, also alleged that the gubernatorial election was rigged and accompanied with violence.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, announced Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Party (APC) as duly elected and winner of the re-run election after it had declared the Sept. 22 governorship election inconclusive.