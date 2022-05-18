RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun Polls: Court declares Adeleke as PDP governorship candidate

Gabriel Alohan

Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke has been declared as the recognized Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate to contest in the state polls.

Ademola-Adeleke
Ademola-Adeleke

The Federal High Court in Osogbo on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, gave the ruling, which affirmed Senator Adeleke as the PDP candidate.

The ruling of the court, as a consequence, dismisses the suit filed by Prince Dotun Babayemi, who did not take part in the PDP state primaries held on March 8, 2022.

The Federal Judge appointed to chair the bench, Justice Nathaniel Ayo Emmanuel, in a 90 minutes court proceeding, emphasized that the case was primarily an internal party conflict which meant the court could not determine or dictate candidates for the PDP and on that account, threw out the suit.

Justice Emmanuel also ruled the parallel primary elections carried out by the Wale Ojo faction at the WOCDIF Center, Osogbo, on March 8, 2022, which produced Babayemi as a candidate as null and void.

Prior to the court’s ruling, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognized the PDP primary held at the Osogbo City Stadium, which was supervised by the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, declared Senator Adeleke as the winner.

INEC then proceeded by releasing a list of candidates for the gubernatorial elections, thus recognizing Senator Adeleke as a duly elected candidate for the PDP.

As a result, Babayemi sued the PDP & INEC to challenge the submission and nomination of Senator Adeleke and the validity of both primaries.

Gabriel Alohan is a Newswriter and Screenwriter. Gabriel has a background in media and entertainment as a journalist with Radio Nigeria and has interests in telling stories from new angles in NEWS and popular culture.

