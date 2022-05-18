Osun Polls: Court declares Adeleke as PDP governorship candidate

The ruling of the court, as a consequence, dismisses the suit filed by Prince Dotun Babayemi, who did not take part in the PDP state primaries held on March 8, 2022.

The Federal Judge appointed to chair the bench, Justice Nathaniel Ayo Emmanuel, in a 90 minutes court proceeding, emphasized that the case was primarily an internal party conflict which meant the court could not determine or dictate candidates for the PDP and on that account, threw out the suit.

Justice Emmanuel also ruled the parallel primary elections carried out by the Wale Ojo faction at the WOCDIF Center, Osogbo, on March 8, 2022, which produced Babayemi as a candidate as null and void.

Prior to the court’s ruling, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognized the PDP primary held at the Osogbo City Stadium, which was supervised by the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, declared Senator Adeleke as the winner.

INEC then proceeded by releasing a list of candidates for the gubernatorial elections, thus recognizing Senator Adeleke as a duly elected candidate for the PDP.