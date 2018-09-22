Osun Guber Poll: Police confirm arrest of 3 suspects for vote buying

news

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested three suspects for vote buying during the Osun governorship election.

The suspects are : Muriat Olalekan, 61, Hamzat Muniru, 65 and Adeagbo Wasiu.

A statement by the force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Saturday in Abuja, said that the suspects were allegedly arrested in the act of vote buying.

Moshood said the arrest followed the deployment of operatives of IGP Monitoring Unit and the Intelligence Response Team of the Force.

The spokesman said that the sum of N720, 000 was recovered from the suspects.

He said investigation into the cases was ongoing and the suspects would be arraigned on completion of investigation.