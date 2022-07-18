RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun: PDP governors’ forum congratulates Adeleke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum (PDP-GF) has congratulated Sen. Ademola Adeleke on his emergence as Governor-elect of Osun.

The Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, in a statement on Sunday described Adeleke’s victory as a landslide and welcome him to the forum.

Tambuwal said that the Osun people reposed their trust and confidence in Adeleke, because they could see his heart, full of love and concern for their wellbeing.

“This victory is as a result of the sagacity, hard work, teamwork, skillful campaigns, efficient resource allocation, openness and humility exhibited by the governor-elect.

“He concentrated on issues that mattered most to Osun people and they responded in kind, bestowing on him and PDP an earth-shaking victory of historic proportions,” he said

Tambuwal, however, said that Adeleke’s victory was a lesson for all that everyone matters in politics, particularly the electorate.

“It also confirms the famous dictum that ‘God’s time is the best,” he said

Tambuwal who said that the light had shone on Osun State, in July, added “it was time for the light to shine on Nigeria, again through the instrumentality of the PDP, come February, 2023.

He said that the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa would coming to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

He congratulated the PDP family led by its National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and his team who ensured a credible primary.

“The PDP presidential and vice-presidential candidates must be applauded for their leadership role.

“Perhaps, a gold medal should be reserved for Sen. Douye Diri, Bayelsa State Governor, who served as Chairman of the National Campaign Council and other PDP governors and stalwarts who played various roles that culminated in this great outcome.”

Tambuwal also congratulated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies, election observers and monitors, the media and the people of Osun, who not only voted but ensured that their votes count.

Osun: PDP governors' forum congratulates Adeleke

