Osun: Nigeria can only change if you vote out old politicians – Peter Obi

Obi said this during the party’s mega rally on Wednesday, July 14, 2022, in Osogbo.

The presidential candidate said that it is only a vote for Alhaji Lasun Yusuff that could rescue the people of the state from suffering and poverty.

“We want to change Nigeria and the only way we can change this nation is to remove all these people who have put Nigeria where it is for the past 23 years. This is the time for them to go.”

Obi noted that if the party wins the governorship election on Saturday, July 16, 2022, their children will have jobs and also prompt payment of worker’ pension and salaries.

“Vote for Labour party so that your children can have jobs. Vote for people that will work for you.

“Vote for Labour party, vote for the future of your children. Vote for the candidate that will be committed to a better Osun state,” Obi said.

It can be recalled that some yet-to-be-identified people reportedly attacked the LP's candidate for Osun guber elections at his home.

The attack was reportedly carried out around around 1am on Monday, July 11, 2022, and shot at the building, damaging some aluminum windows at its upper floor, but no casualty was recorded.

Yusuff accused the governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, of organising the attack.

Giving accounts of how the attack happened on a radio programme monitored on Rave FM, Osogbo, Yusuff said, “This attack was a surprise and it lasted for about 20 minutes and we have evidence that supporters of Governor Oyetola actually did it. We have the evidence. The police have been here, they gathered the evidence that the supporters of Governor Oyetola came to attack my house.

“My life is in danger and when life is in danger, no allegation is strong. I never attacked anybody. My belief is that I want to govern Osun people and I should tell them what I have in mind and I have told them in three debates. I was a member of the House of Representatives, I was a Deputy Speaker and people saw what I did.

“They came to my house. Part of the evidence is with the police. The attack started around 1am and lasted for about 20 minutes. Fortunately enough, my own security men were on ground. So it was not a reported speech. The police actually witnessed everything.”