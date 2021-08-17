Osun leads as INEC receives 2.4m applications for Voter Registration

INEC also disclosed that the 315,791 Nigeria had also completed their online/in-person or physical registration at the physical registration centres across the country, within the three weeks since its commencement.

The commission indicated that the 2,449,64 received applications included, those seeking voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and update of voter information record, among others.

The gender distribution of the received 2,449,64 applications showed that 1,370,469,were male, 1,079,179 female, while 28,789 applicants, were people with disability.

The age distribution also showed that 1,592,178 were youth aged between 18 and 34-years old, 585,802 of the figure were middle aged between 35 and 49 years, 238,606 were the elderly, between age 50 and 69, while 33,062 were old persons aged 70 and above.

The gender distribution for the 315,791 persons that had completed their registration process also showed that 176,379 were male, and 139,412 female; of which 3,554 of the total figure were Persons living with disability.

The registration type also showed that 126,936 applicants started with online registration, while 188,855 applicants started and completed the process with physical registration.

Physical distribution of the figure by occupation indicated that 19,041 of the registrants were artisans, 59,441 business men and women, 17, 482 civil servants, with 20,682 who were into farming/fishing.

Others included, 26,993 housewives, 17,347 traders, 5,679 public servant, 130,961 students, and 18,165 others/not specified.

Of the 1,923,725 total online pre-registration, Osun state is maintaining a lead with 346,819 registrants, followed by Edo state with 179,422, Bayelsa with 160,793 and Delta State with 117,400.