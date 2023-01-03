Osun has moved on, Adeleke updates Oyetola

Adeleke trashes Oyetola's hopes: sAdeleke also asked him to put an end to any hope of a possible return as governor of the State.

He declared that God is not a supporter of electoral banditry and deceit but of justice, equity and honesty.

In a statement signed by Olawale Rasheed, his spokesperson, Adeleke said “The Holy books even noted that the devil’s whispering is real and no one should mistake the voice of the devil for God. Our Almighty God has spoken resoundingly in favour of a new Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“Mr. Oyetola should better be reading ‘auzubilahi mina shaytani rajeem’ so he can hear the true voice of God – that a new leader is anointed by divine will for Osun people.”

While affirming that the people of the State had moved on and were now enjoying under his administration, Adeleke reminded Oyetola that election was not the end of life.

“Osun has launched a new chapter. This new leadership has returned state power to the people who are now feeling the new air of government of the people, by the people, and for the people. Never will Osun be returned to the years of locust”, the statement concluded.

Why Adeleke is blasting Oyetola: The governor was reacting to a statement credited to ex-governor Oyetola that he was in the State to reclaim his mandate.