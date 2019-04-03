A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory had yesterday Tuesday, April 2, 2019 nullified the candidacy of Adeleke as the flag bearer of the PDP in the September 2018 gubernatorial election.

The party in a statement on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the state capital, Osogbo by its Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, said that Osun deserved a better personality as governor.

According to NAN, the court, presided over by Justice Othman Musa, made the decision after it ruled that Adeleke failed to prove in court that he graduated from a secondary school as required by a Section of the Nigerian constitution.

The PDP senator had contested the election against other candidates, including APC’s Adegboyega Oyetola.

On September 27, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Oyetola winner after a rerun election was conducted.

It said the state “ was too civilised to have a Ademola Adeleke as governor, adding that “fortunately for Osun, we can depend on Nigerian’s jurisprudence to uphold justice at the most critical point.’’

“We hope that the Appeal Court handling Osun governorship dispute will take judicial notice of this judgment that has practically disqualified Ademola Adeleke from the governorship position,” the statement said.

The statement said the state had produced intellectual giants and exceptionally brilliant businessmen and technocrats, including jurists of international standard.