Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Osun Governorship Rerun Election: Adeleke rejects result

Osun Governorship Election "Declare me winner", Adeleke cries to INEC as he loses rerun to Oyetola by 482 votes

The candidate said the rerun was not free and fair and alleged that PDP members were harassed from voting.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Osun Governorship Rerun Election: Adeleke rejects result play Senator Ademola Adeleke (Reporters At Large)

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun governorship election, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the rerun election which he lost on Thursday.

The election that originally took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 23.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed Adeleke (254,698 votes) over second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units in Orolu local government area (3 polling units), Ife South LGA (2), Ife North LGA (1) and Osogbo LGA (1).

In the the results that have been announced at the affected polling units on Thursday, Adeleke (325 votes) lost the election to Gboyega (1160 votes) who beat him with 835 votes.

When Adeleke's previous lead of 353 is added to his tally in the rerun, he's still 482 votes behind Oyetola, meaning that the APC candidate is set to be announced winner of the election.

With the final official result expected to be declared at the INEC secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital, Adeleke has called on INEC to declare him the true winner of the election.

The candidate said the election was not free and fair and alleged that PDP members were harassed from voting at polling units across the state.

He told TheCable, "This is not a free and fair election. Osun state is under siege; we are at war in Osun. They didn't allow my party to vote.

"It's only APC people they allowed to vote. INEC and security agents have compromised. So, there is no election in Osun today. I urge INEC to cancel the election with immediate effect and declare me the winner because I’ve already won the election."

Details later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units in...bullet
2 Ambode Read how Lagos Governor disrespected Aregbesola in his officebullet
3 Osun Governorship Rerun Omisore agrees to work with APC after early...bullet

Related Articles

Osun Governorship Election APC's Oyetola defeats PDP's Adeleke in rerun
Osun Governorship Election Here are the official results of rerun election
Osun Governorship Election Police arrest PDP aspirant, 15 other members with fake INEC observer kits
Osun Governorship Election Atiku says conduct of rerun election is unacceptable
Adeleke Osun rerun election is a coup, PDP candidate cries out as Osun votes for new governor
Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units in rerun (LIVE UPDATES)
Adeleke PDP candidate raises alarm over alleged threat to life, claims he's escaped 4 assassination attempts
Osun Election SDP candidate, Omisore, endorses APC to win rerun over PDP
Osun Election Police say armed thugs plan to cause gruesome violence during rerun
Osun Election Omisore directs supporters on who to vote for between APC, PDP in rerun

Politics

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari and United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres
Presidential Election I will beat Buhari easily in 2019, Kwankwaso boasts
Official results of Osun governorship rerun election
Osun Governorship Election Here are the official results of rerun election
APC accuses PDP of vote-buying in Osun governorship election
Osun Governorship Election APC's Oyetola defeats PDP's Adeleke in rerun
Suspects arrested with fake INEC kits in Osun State
Osun Governorship Election Police arrest PDP aspirant, 15 other members with fake INEC observer kits
X
Advertisement