Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun governorship election, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the rerun election which he lost on Thursday.

The election that originally took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 23.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed Adeleke (254,698 votes) over second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units in Orolu local government area (3 polling units), Ife South LGA (2), Ife North LGA (1) and Osogbo LGA (1).

In the the results that have been announced at the affected polling units on Thursday, Adeleke (325 votes) lost the election to Gboyega (1160 votes) who beat him with 835 votes.

When Adeleke's previous lead of 353 is added to his tally in the rerun, he's still 482 votes behind Oyetola, meaning that the APC candidate is set to be announced winner of the election.

With the final official result expected to be declared at the INEC secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital, Adeleke has called on INEC to declare him the true winner of the election.

The candidate said the election was not free and fair and alleged that PDP members were harassed from voting at polling units across the state.

He told TheCable, "This is not a free and fair election. Osun state is under siege; we are at war in Osun. They didn't allow my party to vote.

"It's only APC people they allowed to vote. INEC and security agents have compromised. So, there is no election in Osun today. I urge INEC to cancel the election with immediate effect and declare me the winner because I’ve already won the election."

