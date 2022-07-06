RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun governorship election will validate Tinubu’s acceptability in South-West — Abubakre

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming governorship election in Osun will further validate the acceptability of presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the South-West.

Razaq Abubakre
Razaq Abubakre

This assertion was made by a retired Professor and indigene of the state, Razaq Abubakre, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Abubakre, therefore, called on the people of Osun to support the APC in the coming July 16 governorship election as the reward of hard work is more work.

NAN reports that the incumbent Osun Governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC has been cleared and re-nominated by his party to contest for a second term at the election.

Abubakre said the election would transcend the party line in Osun.

“May we not be complacent on the vote of July 16, 2022.

“It straddles all primordial, mundane and tendentious cleavages in this region.

“It is the vote our beloved allies, our brothers from the rest of Nigeria beyond the South-West look up to as a veritable stamping of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as providing strategic and impactful leadership for his zone.

“It is an election that is expected to deepen further the support of Nigerians from other geopolitical zones for our man.

“It is a consolidation of all his philanthropic, visionary and succession planning credentials aimed at inspiring good governance and human as well as infrastructural transformation for inclusive, sustainable socio-economic development at all levels.

“May God the Almighty inspire us all to do the needful at this nick of time in keeping with the cliche of strike the iron when it is red hot,” he said.

The retired professor had earlier predicted that the achievements of Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola in his first tenure would make him win a second term in office.

Abubakre is a professor of Arabic Language and Literature, a first class graduate of the University of Ibadan, former Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, and former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission.

He was also a former Chairman, College of Education, Ila Orangun, Osun, former Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ilorin, former DAAD: German Academic Exchange Service and Commonwealth Scholar.

Abubakre has published scholarly articles and books with many of his doctoral students now vice-chancellors, professors and national administrators contributing to nation-building.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari swears in 7 new Ministers, announces minor cabinet changes

Buhari swears in 7 new Ministers, announces minor cabinet changes

Prison break: Heavy security presence in Kuje communities

Prison break: Heavy security presence in Kuje communities

El-rufai inaugurates early warning, response committee

El-rufai inaugurates early warning, response committee

Ekweremadu: Court orders NIMC to supply David Ukpo’s biodata to AGF

Ekweremadu: Court orders NIMC to supply David Ukpo’s biodata to AGF

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Russia shuts down Kazakh oil export terminal

Russia shuts down Kazakh oil export terminal

I made second best result in 1976 WASC - Ifeanyi Okowa

I made second best result in 1976 WASC - Ifeanyi Okowa

IPOB warns Kwankwaso to stop linking separatist group with Peter Obi

IPOB warns Kwankwaso to stop linking separatist group with Peter Obi

The innovative election monitoring app set to redefine transparency in coming elections

The innovative election monitoring app set to redefine transparency in coming elections

Trending

PDP in disarray as crisis over Atiku’s selection of Okowa worsens

PDP in disarray as Atiku Abubakar's choice of VP causes problems for the party. (Punch)

2023: Kwankwaso explains why Labour Party can’t win presidential election

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

Wike’s loyalists threaten defection as Atiku moves to avert PDP collapse

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, hugs former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu [Punch]