Osun governorship election will validate Tinubu’s acceptability in South-West — Abubakre

Abubakre, therefore, called on the people of Osun to support the APC in the coming July 16 governorship election as the reward of hard work is more work.

NAN reports that the incumbent Osun Governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC has been cleared and re-nominated by his party to contest for a second term at the election.

Abubakre said the election would transcend the party line in Osun.

“May we not be complacent on the vote of July 16, 2022.

“It straddles all primordial, mundane and tendentious cleavages in this region.

“It is the vote our beloved allies, our brothers from the rest of Nigeria beyond the South-West look up to as a veritable stamping of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as providing strategic and impactful leadership for his zone.

“It is an election that is expected to deepen further the support of Nigerians from other geopolitical zones for our man.

“It is a consolidation of all his philanthropic, visionary and succession planning credentials aimed at inspiring good governance and human as well as infrastructural transformation for inclusive, sustainable socio-economic development at all levels.

“May God the Almighty inspire us all to do the needful at this nick of time in keeping with the cliche of strike the iron when it is red hot,” he said.

The retired professor had earlier predicted that the achievements of Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola in his first tenure would make him win a second term in office.

Abubakre is a professor of Arabic Language and Literature, a first class graduate of the University of Ibadan, former Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, and former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission.

He was also a former Chairman, College of Education, Ila Orangun, Osun, former Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ilorin, former DAAD: German Academic Exchange Service and Commonwealth Scholar.