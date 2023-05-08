Supreme Court fixes date for judgment on Osun governorship election
Supreme Court to deliver judgment on disputed Osun governorship election between Adeleke of PDP and Oyetola of APC.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election. However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, approached the apex court after INEC's decision.
Oyetola's lawyer prayed the court to uphold the ruling of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which pronounced Adeleke as the legal winner of the election and discard the judgment by the appeal court.
After hearing arguments from lawyers to both parties on Monday, My 8, 2023, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court fixed May 9 for the judgment in the appeal filed by former Osun Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, against the election of Ademola Adeleke.
