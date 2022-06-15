RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun Governorship election: INEC says 333,179 PVCs ready for collection

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun, on Wednesday, said it had 333,179 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state ready for collection.

Permanent Voter's Cards (PVC)

Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun, made this known in Osogbo, at a workshop organised for journalists and information officers by the Osun State Government and KA Media Consultants.

Raji, represented by INEC Head of Department, Election and Party Monitoring,

Alhaji Shehu Muhammad, explained further that the PVCs were printed after the completion of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in March.

He said the PVCs are for new registrants and reissued PVCs for old/existing registrants and urged those concerned to pick their cards at the nearest INEC Local Government Area office to their residence.

“The PVCs are for new registrants and reissued PVCs for those that corrected information on their cards, replaced defaced and lost cards and those transferring their voting rights to Osun.” The REC said

Raji added that, as part of his commission’s preparation towards the state governorship election in July, the commission was 95 per cent ready for the exercise.

“Going by our level of preparedness towards the conduct of the governorship election today in Osun, we are 95 per cent ready.

“Our office has taken delivery and custody of virtually all non-sensitive materials and batching had been done at the Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“The remaining five per cent are what we refer to as sensitive materials, which by INEC practice, will not arrive until about 48 hours to the commencement of the election.” he said

Raji also stated that the commission has commenced trainings of staff, Ad-hoc staff and other stakeholders.

According to him, the root training for youth corps members, who constitute the bulk of the ad-hoc staff, started seven weeks ago

