news

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) who was recently elected the next Osun State governor.

The Osun State governorship rerun election took place on Thursday, September 27, 2018, just days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the original September 22 election to have been inconclusive.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke (254,698 votes) of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), over second-placed Oyetola (254,345 votes) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units.

In the rerun election that took place in those affected polling units on Thursday, Oyetola won the rerun election with a difference of 835 votes as he acquired a total of 1160 votes to Adeleke's 325.

The poll closed with Oyetola winning a total 255,505 votes, 482 more votes than Adeleke's 255,023. INEC's Chief Returning Officer for the elections, Professor Joseph Afuwape, declared Oyetola the winner in Osogbo, the state capital, on Thursday evening.

In a statement signed by the president's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Friday, September 28, 2018, he congratulated Oyetola and the APC for winning the keenly contested governorship election.

The president said the conduct of the successful election further strengthens the democratic culture in the country, and praised INEC for making Nigeria proud.

The president also thanked the people of the state for electing Oyetola and commended outgoing governor, Rauf Aregbesola, for his service.

"Thank you Osun State for supporting our good governance agenda by re-electing the APC. I assure you that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of the state and the nation," he said.

The president urged Oyetola to always remember that the electorate expects unreserved commitment to delivering results that directly impact their lives and families.

He also urged contestants that disagree with the outcome of the election to seek redress in court.

Oyetola thanks Buhari for support

In his acceptance speech after INEC announced him the winner of the election, Oyetola commended Buhari for his support and for creating a democratic environment that creates room for free and fair elections

"The democratic environment created by the APC under which this election was held is a clear indication of the great political development that has occurred in the past three years of our party's administration, under President Muhammadu Buhari," he said.

Adeleke kicks against election result

The PDP's candidate, Adeleke, has already called on INEC to cancel the rerun election and declare him the true winner. He said the election was not free and fair and alleged that PDP members were harassed and prevented from voting at polling units across the state.

He said, "This is not a free and fair election. Osun state is under siege; we are at war in Osun. They didn't allow my party to even vote. It's only APC people they allowed to vote. The security agents and INEC have compromised so there's no election in Osun today.

"I urge INEC, with immediate effect to cancel today's election and declare me the winner because I've already won the election. This is a kangaroo election with all the security agents intimidating my party faithfuls. All the people that wante to vote, they drove them; so this is not an election. Nigeria is in trouble. We're at war in Osun."

Adeleke also disclosed that he has enough evidence to prove that he already won before the rerun and will take the matter to an election tribunal if he has to.

"Like I said before, we're not a violent people. The option is there for us to go to court, tribunal. We have a lot of evidences that we've won the election already," he said.

He also urged his supporters to not resort to violence and assured them that victory will be achieved.