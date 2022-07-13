Osun governorship election: Atiku, governors to attend PDP mega rally

The PDP Chairman also expressed confidence that the ongoing consultations and reconciliation efforts would ensure the success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

In another statement, Ologunagba disclosed that Ayu, the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar; his running-mate, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state and other leaders of the party would storm Osogbo for a mega rally in support of Adeleke.

Other party leaders expected to be at the rally, according to him, include serving PDP governors and party elders such as former Gov. Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun.

He quoted Ayu as urging all stakeholders in Osun state and residents to come out en mass for the mega-rally and identify with Adeleke, its governorship candidate.

Ologunagba also disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had been duly informed of the official resumption of duty by Ayu as the National Chairman of the PDP following his return from a short vacation abroad.

He said that on his resumption, Ayu met with members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologunagba said that Ayu, at the meeting, commended the Deputy National Chairman (North), Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, for effectively managing the affairs of the party during his vacation.