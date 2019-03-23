Justice Ibrahim Sirajo in his judgement on Friday, March 22, 2019, held that the re-run election was unlawful. The tribunal also cancelled the results of 17 polling units and deducted 2,227 votes from the APC and 1,246 votes from the PDP.

According to Leadership Newspaper, Oyetola said his faith in the judiciary remains unshaken.

The Osun state Governor said his government will be in place till the case is determined by a higher court.

He called on Osun residents to go about their business and also ordered security operatives to ensure order is maintained.

His words: ” I address you this day to inform you that, in response to the judgment of the Osun Governorship Election Tribunal, sitting at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Friday, the 22nd day of March, 2019, we have gone on appeal to challenge the split decision of the Tribunal.

“This split decision notwithstanding, our confidence in the judiciary remains unshaken, which is why we are going back to it for necessary review through the Appellate Court.

“In accordance with the dictates of law, our government remains intact pending the decision of the higher courts.

“The status quo remains, and the business of governance continues under my watch.

“I have directed all law enforcement agencies as a matter of duty to continue to maintain law and order across the state.

“I would, therefore, appeal to you all to remain calm and go about your legitimate businesses, while we explore the instruments of the law to reaffirm the mandate that you freely gave to us.

“I thank you for your support all the way and urge you to remain faithful to the kernels that have made our state the land of virtue.”

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described Senator Adeleke's victory at the election tribunal as a victory for democracy.