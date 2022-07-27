Osun Gov-elect, Adeleke constitutes 37-member transition committee

The statement said that the committee was made up of seasoned technocrats, present and former public office holders as well as experts from a diverse field of endeavour.

It said the committee was to be chaired by a Doctor of Nuclear Medicine and a Fellow of the Euro Institute of Reticulo-endothelial Biology & Medicare, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji, while the Director-General of Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Mr Sunday Bisi, will serve as the deputy.

According to the statement, Rep Bamidele Salam will serve as the Secretary, while Mr Adekunle Adepoju, will be his assistant.

It added that the committee would be inaugurated by the Governor-elect on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on July 17 declared Adeleke as the winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Announcing the results at the INEC Collation Centre, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who was the Returning Officer, said that Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat his closest rival, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All APC, who scored 375,027 votes.