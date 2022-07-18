Osun election: US hails conduct, urges Nigerians to get PVC for 2023

A statement by the consulate on Monday, July 18, commended the July 16 “peaceful gubernatorial elections”.

It hailed the concerted efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff and security personnel.

The US noted that their conduct helped facilitate a secure process that reflected the will of the people.

“We encourage all Nigerian citizens to register to vote now so that your voice can be heard in the national and state elections in 2023”, the statement reads.

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated the sitting Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).