RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun election: US hails conduct, urges Nigerians to get PVC for 2023

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Ademola Adeleke of the PDP defeated the sitting Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling APC).

INEC trains officers ahead Feb. 26 constituencies’ by-elections (TheInformant247)
INEC trains officers ahead Feb. 26 constituencies’ by-elections (TheInformant247)

The United States Mission to Nigeria has congratulated the citizens of Osun State.

Recommended articles

A statement by the consulate on Monday, July 18, commended the July 16 “peaceful gubernatorial elections”.

It hailed the concerted efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff and security personnel.

The US noted that their conduct helped facilitate a secure process that reflected the will of the people.

“We encourage all Nigerian citizens to register to vote now so that your voice can be heard in the national and state elections in 2023”, the statement reads.

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated the sitting Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Senator won in 17 of the 30 local government areas after polling 403,371 votes; Oyetola got 375,027.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Buhari has a hand in my winning - Ademola Adeleke

President Buhari has a hand in my winning - Ademola Adeleke

Osun election: US hails conduct, urges Nigerians to get PVC for 2023

Osun election: US hails conduct, urges Nigerians to get PVC for 2023

Osun 2022: Peter Obi congratulates Ademola Adeleke

Osun 2022: Peter Obi congratulates Ademola Adeleke

American woman, Nigerian lover arrested over ‘fake kidnap’ in India

American woman, Nigerian lover arrested over ‘fake kidnap’ in India

Police arrest Nigerian woman for breaking into mansions in The Hamptons

Police arrest Nigerian woman for breaking into mansions in The Hamptons

Nigerian Senate orders arrest of NIMASA boss

Nigerian Senate orders arrest of NIMASA boss

NUC seeks VCs’ support to end ASUU strike

NUC seeks VCs’ support to end ASUU strike

I’m not Sick – Atiku reacts to Viral ‘limping’ Video

I’m not Sick – Atiku reacts to Viral ‘limping’ Video

Osun Election: Stop daydreaming on winning Lagos, APC tells PDP

Osun Election: Stop daydreaming on winning Lagos, APC tells PDP

Trending

Labour Party reacts as PDP drags Peter Obi to Court

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

There's dignity in labour - Peter Obi fires back at Tinubu

Peter Obi.

Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad – Babachir hits Tinubu

Babachir Lawal

Peter Obi will not divide Nigeria if elected president – Northern elders

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)