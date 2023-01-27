Osun election tribunal verdict represents victory for democracy – APC

It ruled that there was over-voting in six local government areas of the state during the exercise.

The tribunal in a split decision of two to one declared that INEC should withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Gov. Adeleke and issue it to Oyetola.

The majority judgement read by Justice Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666 at the polls.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, stated on Friday in Abuja that the verdict was victory for the rule of law.

He added that it was a categorical affirmation of the will of the Osun electorate as expressed at the polls.

Morka congratulated Oyetola and APC faithful and the good people of Osun on the resounding victory at the election tribunal.

“The peaceful conduct of the Osun election and effective recourse procedures are eloquent testaments to our party’s commitment to bequeathing a legacy of credible elections, and independent and fair dispensation of electoral justice.