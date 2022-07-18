RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun Election: Stop daydreaming on winning Lagos, APC tells PDP

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described as ‘ridiculous and daydream’, the thoughts that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the state in the 2023 general elections.

APC and PDP trade blames over supporters’ clash (Businessday)

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Seye Oladejo, who said this in a statement on Monday in Lagos, explained that the PDP’s victory in Osun governorship election on Saturday, could not be repeated in Lagos.

Oladejo said: “Our attention has been drawn to the naive and infantile response of the Lagos state PDP gubernatorial candidate, Jide Adediran, to the outcome of the recently held Osun state governorship election.

“While we acknowledge the right to celebrate an unexpected, opportunistic and unaccustomed euphoria, as a result of the election, the excitement was taken to a ridiculous level by day-dreaming of winning the governorship election in Lagos State.

He said the opposition party should not equate the forthcoming 2023 governorship election in Lagos, with the PDP primaries.

According to him, the PDP’s governorship ticket given Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly called ‘Jandor’ and the ace Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele, cannot add value to PDP.

Oladejo added: “The governance of a model state like Lagos is too important to be entrusted to some day-dreamers, who have absolutely nothing to offer.

“While Lagos residents celebrate the landmark and award-winning achievements of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-olu across various sectors with focus on the THEMES mantra, your hope to win the election can only be a mirage.

“It is certainly unnatural for the civilised and cosmopolitan citizens of Lagos to be tired of the various developmental strides, and the prospects of doing more in the years ahead.

“As we count down to the elections, the governorship/ deputy governorship debates will be an interesting spectacle.”

According to him, while the incumbents will “gleefully reel out monumental achievements in office, the opposition will play to its strength with the characteristic comedy of errors”.

“We urge Mr. Governor to remain undaunted as he strives to finish strong in the first term of his tenure of office,” the APC Spokesman said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

