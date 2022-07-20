RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun election: Ooni congratulates Adeleke, commends INEC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has congratulated the governor-elect of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in Saturday’s election.

Senator Ademola Adeleke and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II. (9news)
Senator Ademola Adeleke and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II. (9news)

Ogunwusi, in a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, on Tuesday in Ile-Ife, described the victory as a confirmation of Adeleke’s grassroots popularity.

Recommended articles

He urged the governor-elect to carry everybody on board and focus on his plans to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“Mr Governor-Elect is from a noble family and a strong political dynasty in the state who must avoid to be misled by hypocrisy and sycophancy of some arrogant political lieutenants,” he advised.

Ooni equally hailed Gov. Gboyega Oyetola for his peace loving character before, during and after the election.

He described Oyetola as a “perfect gentleman of peace”, who kept to his promise at the peace accord meeting organised by the National Peace Committee in Osogbo few days to the election.

He said: “Oyetola signed the peace accord alongside 12 other contestants and promised to conduct himself peacefully before, during and after the election in a character of a gentleman and a simple leader in all ramifications, hence must be commended.”

The traditional ruler also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for it’s neutrality during the poll.

“The success and smoothness of the voting exercise was not without the virtuous ethos of Omoluabi displayed across the state by the Osun electorate.

“They are truly the heroes of that election day,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria extradites citizen wanted by FBI for $3.5m wire fraud

Nigeria extradites citizen wanted by FBI for $3.5m wire fraud

Osun election: Ooni congratulates Adeleke, commends INEC

Osun election: Ooni congratulates Adeleke, commends INEC

2023: APC Muslim youths reject Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket

2023: APC Muslim youths reject Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket

ASUU tackles Ngige, says strike continues

ASUU tackles Ngige, says strike continues

Chimamanda Adichie endorses Peter Obi for president

Chimamanda Adichie endorses Peter Obi for president

Gov. Uzodimma appoints new Head of Service for Imo

Gov. Uzodimma appoints new Head of Service for Imo

Correctional service urges INEC to extend voting rights to inmates

Correctional service urges INEC to extend voting rights to inmates

NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari

NNPC Ltd to disclose new asset base – Kyari

PVC: Borno Govt declares public holiday to enable workers register

PVC: Borno Govt declares public holiday to enable workers register

Trending

Labour Party reacts as PDP drags Peter Obi to Court

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

There's dignity in labour - Peter Obi fires back at Tinubu

Peter Obi.

Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad – Babachir hits Tinubu

Babachir Lawal

BREAKING: Seyi Makinde’s deputy, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached . (Tribune)