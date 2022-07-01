RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun election: INEC registers 1.9m voters, promises hitchfree poll

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said Thursday that it registered 1,955,657 voters for the July 16 Osun governorship poll.

INEC
INEC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji, disclosed this at the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room Dialogue (NCSSRD) on Osun Governorship and Review of the Ekiti Governorship Election 2022.

Recommended articles

Raji said that the current number of registered voters was higher than the 2019 figure of 1.6 million.

He said that the commission also distributed 1,443,969 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He said that 511,688 PVCs were yet to be collected by their owners.

He said that the distribution was still in progress and that preparations for the poll were in top gear.

He expressed the hope that the election would be hitchfree, given the lessons so far learnt from the recent polls in other states.

We started with the review of the 2018 elections, looking at the gains, loses, mistakes and we learnt lessons from them.

“Where we did well, we leveraged that to move on.

“We also previewed the 2022 governorship election and the 2023 elections to see areas we need to improve on.

“In Osun, we had 3,010 polling units during the 2018 and 2019 elections.

“With the conversion of the voting points, we had an additional 753 polling units.

“This gave us the 3,763 polling units we now have in the state,’’ Raji said.

He also said that the commission conducted an exercise that helped to identify security flash points based on the review of the 2018 election.

He said that the commission had also marked the difficult terrain of the state and worked out the logistics.

The REC said the welfare of the ad hoc staff and security agencies had been provided.

He said that security personnel with complaints on their payment could reach the commission via a certain contact.

Raji said that INEC did not store sensitive materials in Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the Ekiti governorship election.

He said that the reason was because the commission had already secured a safe place to store them for the election.

The Convener, NCSSRD, Ene Obi said that it was worrisome that the current leadership of the CBN could no longer guarantee the security of sensitive materials for elections.

Obi blamed the development on the suspected partisanship of the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who is a member of the ruling-All Progressives Congress.

He said: “We are informing President Muhammadu Buhari that our CBN is no longer safe to keep sensitive election materials.

“On a final note, I want to say that the situation room is aware that the tenure of most INEC RECs will lapse in a matter of days.

“We, therefore, call on the president to nominate individuals of impeccable character and not card carrying members of political parties for the sake of transparency and accountability.”

Obi further urged Buhari to nominate credible Nigerians who would stand upright for the country to move forward.

She said that the aim of the dialogue was to get an update from INEC on the Osun election and review the just concluded Ekiti governorship election.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawmakers seek extension of PVC registration, expansion of centres

Lawmakers seek extension of PVC registration, expansion of centres

Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano

Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano

Army confirms ambush, death of personnel in Shiroro

Army confirms ambush, death of personnel in Shiroro

Accept Atiku, Okowa emergence, ex-presidential aide urges aggrieved PDP members

Accept Atiku, Okowa emergence, ex-presidential aide urges aggrieved PDP members

2023: INEC advise parties to upload list of state elections candidates before July 15

2023: INEC advise parties to upload list of state elections candidates before July 15

Don’t allow ‘Nigeria to die’, Bayelsa governor begs diaspora Nigerians

Don’t allow ‘Nigeria to die’, Bayelsa governor begs diaspora Nigerians

Osun election: INEC registers 1.9m voters, promises hitchfree poll

Osun election: INEC registers 1.9m voters, promises hitchfree poll

Femi Adesina: Buhari’s footprints will be indelible on the sands of time

Femi Adesina: Buhari’s footprints will be indelible on the sands of time

Wike’s loyalists threaten defection as Atiku moves to avert PDP collapse

Wike’s loyalists threaten defection as Atiku moves to avert PDP collapse

Trending

PDP in disarray as crisis over Atiku’s selection of Okowa worsens

PDP in disarray as Atiku Abubakar's choice of VP causes problems for the party. (Punch)

Ortom calls out PDP for betraying Wike

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom goes hard on police IG over herdsmen killings

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan. [thenigerialawyer]

2023: Tinubu’s running mate says his original school certificates are missing

Kabiru Masari (Daily Trust)