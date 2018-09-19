Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Osun Election: APC has no confidence in its candidate – PDP

Osun Governorship Election APC has no confidence in its candidate – PDP

The party said this while responding to statements made the APC leaders at a rally in Osun on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Osun Election: APC has no confidence in its candidate – PDP play

Preident Muhammadu Buhari; Governor, State of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola and Mr Gboyega Oyetola, the Osun APC gubernatorial candidate

(Twitter/Rauf Aregbesola)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not confident that its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola will win the upcoming Osun governorship election.

The party said this while responding to statements made the APC leaders at a rally in Osun on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

According to Daily Post, PDP’s spokesman,  Kola Ologbondiyan said “The emptiness of the speeches and their inability to present any resume or performance record of their candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, is a clear indication that APC leaders have no confidence in his candidature and have nothing to offer the people of Osun State.

“The scanty attendance, in addition to the lackluster attitude of the audience, signposts the imminent defeat that awaits the APC in Osun state, despite their rigging plans.

“Nigerians were heavily amused when President Buhari appropriated the rally, abandoned the governorship candidate, brought out a written script, and attempted to impress the people with his usual false performance claims.”

ALSO READ: Senator Adeleke explains absence at Osun governorship debate

Meanwhile, APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has said that Osun people do not want a disco dancer in the Govt House.

He said the business of governance should not be left to people who will turn the Government House into a disco place.

The Osun state governorship election will hold on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ambode APC mounts pressure on Lagos Governor to endorse Sanwoolu or be...bullet
2 Ambode Lagos Governor reportedly breaks down in tears as APC power...bullet
3 Ambode This video of Lagos Gov running to pose for photos with...bullet

Related Articles

INEC Hukumar zabe zata haramta amfani da waya wurin zabe
KWAM 1 Watch as Veteran singer shades governor Ambode in new video
WASSCE WAEC postpones English Language exam to Saturday, September 29, 2018
Davido Singer working with Kiss Daniel on new single
Buhari Osun State must remain APC, President directs voters in Osogbo
Vote Buying No ban on use of smartphones around polling units - INEC
Osun Governorship Election We don’t want a disco dancer in the Govt House – Oshiomhole

Politics

Orji Kalu begs IBB to support Buhari’s re-election bid
2019 Election Orji Kalu begs IBB to support Buhari’s re-election bid
We don’t want a disco dancer in Osun Govt House – Oshiomhole
Osun Governorship Election We don’t want a disco dancer in the Govt House – Oshiomhole
No ban on use of smartphones around polling units - INEC
Vote Buying No ban on use of smartphones around polling units - INEC
6 things to expect as National Assembly resumes
National Assembly 6 things to expect as lawmakers resume on September 25