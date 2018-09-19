news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not confident that its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola will win the upcoming Osun governorship election.

The party said this while responding to statements made the APC leaders at a rally in Osun on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

According to Daily Post, PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said “The emptiness of the speeches and their inability to present any resume or performance record of their candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, is a clear indication that APC leaders have no confidence in his candidature and have nothing to offer the people of Osun State.

“The scanty attendance, in addition to the lackluster attitude of the audience, signposts the imminent defeat that awaits the APC in Osun state, despite their rigging plans.

“Nigerians were heavily amused when President Buhari appropriated the rally, abandoned the governorship candidate, brought out a written script, and attempted to impress the people with his usual false performance claims.”

Meanwhile, APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has said that Osun people do not want a disco dancer in the Govt House.

He said the business of governance should not be left to people who will turn the Government House into a disco place.

The Osun state governorship election will hold on Saturday, September 22, 2018.