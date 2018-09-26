news

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun governorship election has raised alarm over the several threats to his life ahead of rerun of the Osun gubernatorial election on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

According to a report by Vanguard, Adeleke has written a letter to several diplomatic missions in Nigeria, including the European Union and United States, alleging that his life has been under threat since he started campaigning for governor.

In the letter, he claimed that he has escaped four assassination attempts on his life which remains under threat.

The election that originally took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 23.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed Adeleke (254,698 votes) over second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units in Orolu local government area (3 polling units), Ife South LGA (2), Ife North LGA (1) and Osogbo LGA (1).

With a rerun election set to take place on Thursday, Adeleke expressed his frustration with INEC's decision to not declare him the winner. He accused the commission of stealing his votes and inflating the votes of the APC in what he called an assault on democracy.

The letter read, "I am constrained to write this letter to intimate you, our diplomatic partners and friends of despotic happenings in Osun governorship polls which I won but for which I was not declared the winner. My life is under threat and leaders of my party are under siege before and after Saturday’s main polls.

"During the campaigns, we were subjected to countless attacks. I escaped about four assassination attempts. Our campaign vehicles were severallly attacked and our rallies disrupted. We went through the pre-election process under constant onslaught from political thugs and merchants of violence.

"Despite the violence prone climate, I still won the election. On live television, our votes were removed and protestations for re-addition of the votes were rejected.

"Votes for the ruling party were jerked up and again the electoral umpire refused to correct the arithmetical errors. After all the manipulations which saw about 4000 votes removed from my total votes, I still won by close to 400 votes.

"In a brazen assault on democracy ,the returning officer in open breach of the constitution refused to declare me the winner even after fulfilling constitutional stipulations.

"The officer erroneously justified declaration of the election as inconclusive based on violence in seven out of about 3000 voting units across the state. It w‎as a travesty of justice that is under challenge in court of law.‎

"Not satisfied with that rape of democracy, the ruling, APC immediately launched a coordinated manipulation agenda to rig the Thursday supplementary polls.

"Voters register of affected areas are been doctored;unclaimed voters cards are been shared out; massive vote buying are ongoing; and my supporters are been hounded. Democracy is clearly under threats.

"The agenda of the ruling party is to ensure that votes do not count. The target is to thwart the will of the people. The APC is out to subvert the will of the people ,an action that will have deeply negative impact on the sanctity of the electoral process ahead of 2019 polls."

Adeleke called on the international community to prevail on President Muhammad Buhari and the APC to allow the people's votes to count by restoring his mandate.

"We seek your intervention to prevent another rigging underway in Osun state. I am the holder of the sacred mandate of Osun people. We need the international community to assist Nigeria to make votes count," he said.